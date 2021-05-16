BOZEMAN, Mont. - A week-long community initiative and fundraiser is highlighting the importance of having a body inclusive community and that everyone belongs in Bozeman, no matter the shape or size of their body.
The “Every Body Belongs in Bozeman” campaign will start Sunday, May 16 and will go on until Saturday, May 22.
Jeni Gochin, co-founder and clinical director of the Eating Disorder Center of Montana, says the initiative was started to highlight that all bodies in Bozeman are deserving of respect, care and nourishment and to help raise money for organizations that work in treating mental health and eating disorders.
During the week several activities will be held including:
A virtual book club discussing Radical Belonging with a Q&A session with its author Lindo Bacon;
An in-person yoga session at the Mountain Project;
An in-person theme ride at Zephyr Cycling Studio;
A special cookie from Wild Crumb;
A virtual silent auction with multiple donated items from community businesses;
Two virtual lunch-and-learns hosted by two of the Eating Disorder Center’s registered dietitians.
Every event will be free except for the theme ride at Zephyr Cycling Studio.
Donations will go towards Suffer Out Loud, a local non-profit working to end suicide in Montana, and Project Heal, a national non-profit that helps eating disorder patients access care according to Gochin.
“There are often multiple barriers to receiving eating disorder treatment, and those most marginalized often struggle to access and pay for care. Project Heal is working to remove those barriers,” explained Gochin.