I've never heard of an eSports Tournament? What is it?
Basically its a group of people that play the same video game at the same time. Players are organized into brackets based on skill level. As the tournament progresses, players are eliminated until a champion is crowned.
In this eSports tournament, the game is NBA 2k20 1-v-1!
I'm not very good at video games, I'd probably just lose in the first round, right?
WRONG! This tournament is our our way of reaching out to players of all levels who miss basketball events like Hooptown, or even just shooting hoops with friends.
This tournament is designed to make sure veryone from the beginners all the way to the pro players have a good time!
We want this to be a community driven event where families can play together, where friends can compete against one another, and everyone walks away with a good time and a story to share.
We have several divisions to make sure the competition is fair and fun for everyone: Youth (6-13), High School (14-18), Open (19+), Elite
What hardware do I need?
You need a copy of the game, a way to play it and a way to stream it.
We have brackets for players using Playtation 4, Xbox One and PCs.
I'm pretty sure I'm better than everyone else, why should I sign up for Elite Bracket?
Three words: Fame and Fortune. Everyone in the elite bracket is competing for $2,000 in prize money!
On top of those bragging rights, we’ll also be broadcasting the final stages of the tournament live on SWX-TV.
Why do I have to have a PC to play in the Elite Bracket?
