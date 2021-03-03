MISSOULA -- The University of Montana brought in an award-winning and best-selling author to speak as part of the school's annual President Lecture Series.
Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum had a virtual conversation with community members and UM officials about race and racism on Wednesday.
In preparation of the lecture, Dr. Tatum talked with UM professor Justin Angle on his podcast last month.
On A New Angle, she said she wanted to come to UM to open up a dialogue about race and racism because 'you can't solve a problem without talking about it.'
The psychologist and author might be best known for her book 'Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria?'
She's talked across the country covering nearly everything surrounding race and racism, a topic she covered on Wednesday's lecture.
"When we talk about racial groups in the United States, we need to acknowledge that we're all part of the human race, but we're not all having the same experience," Tatum said.
She said many people are taught as children to avoid conversations about race and racism, which is why it can be difficult to talk about.
"We as a society have told each other and our children 'shh, don't talk about this.' 'This' is that secret were we're not supposed to discuss," Tatum said.
She defined 'racism' as a system of advantages based on race and that 'racial prejudice' is an attitude that someone has, due to misinformation.
"It's like smog in the air. None of us want to be smog breathers, but if you live in a smoggy place, you will be, because it's the only air available. That's how pervasive the attitudes that can lead to prejudice are in our environment," Tatum said.
To explain systematic racism, she used a conveyer belt in an airport as an example.
"When we got to the airport, that conveyer belt was already moving and we step on to that cycle. We step on to that conveyer belt and get carried along by it's momentum. That's in essence how racism operates in our society," she said.
By just standing on the belt, she said people are still getting carried in the same direction. In order to breakdown systematic racism, people have to turn around and walk in the other direction.
The University is hosting Zoom discussion groups on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., for employees and students to continue the conversation.