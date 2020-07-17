MISSOULA -- On Sunday, the Missoula County Search and Rescue Unit was called out to remove a tree from the Clark Fork River, after a woman was pulled under it while floating the day before.
Now, the department wants to remind you how you can stay safe this summer while you are on the river, because floaters and other people on the river may run into safety hazards that might even be life-threatening.
That's what happened recently when two floaters on the Clark Fork River encountered a fallen tree that crossed the entire width of the river. One was able to climb over it, but the other got sucked underneath the tree. Both are okay, but the Missoula County Search and Rescue Unit wants to remind people how to avoid these dangerous situations.
Unit Chief, Joe Blattner, said there's a couple simple steps you can take.
"Always wear a life jacket. In addition to that, know the waterway that you are gonna be navigating down. And the other thing that I would say is that, it'll be really important for those recreating to scout the river, and be willing to take out [your watercraft] and walk around any major hazards.
Blattner added that if you don't know the river you are about to go on, it would be smart to go with someone who does. He also said that so far in 2020 they've had more search and rescue calls than in all of 2019.