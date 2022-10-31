MISSOULA, Mont. - The Families First Learning Lab hosted their 17th annual Halloween bash at the Missoula Public Library to provide a safe space in the community where children and families could trick or treat and participate in fun activities.
Families First hosted many activities including face painting, creative stations, and a magic show but, they also talked to the community about their program and the resources they offer to families.
"We know that when families are supported, the community at large is supported, and when families are thriving our community is thriving, so families first wants to be able to empower parents and empower their children to be able to make that strong family unit," said Executive Director Hannah Zuraff.
The learning lab will continue to host their after school programs, counseling with children and families, and other resources they offer which you can read about here.
