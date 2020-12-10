We're just days away from an event that puts a smile on everyone's face. Your donation to a local Sheriff's Office is so important to help fund ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ events across Montana.
15 kids from seven surrounding Cascade counties will be Shopping with a Sheriff at the Walmart on Smelter Avenue Saturday night. Brothers from one local family participating explain why they're thankful, and how the money you send in to the foundation helps make their whole year.
"I'm a really lightheaded. I appreciate it a lot. I'm really excited,” said ninth grader Gaven Flanagan.
“It makes me really happy that people would help us do things like this. And if they're happy about it, then that makes me even happier about it," said his brother Lucian Flanagan, who is in the seventh grade. Both attend Simms High School.
They say they can't wait to grab new shoes and video games.
Cascade County Deputies John Nolan and Panther Lee even invited the brothers' 7 year- old-sister Zena to join in on the fun Saturday night. The kids lost both of their parents in two separate car accidents six years ago and have been in the care of their grandparents ever since.
Grandfather Dan Flanagan says the holidays can be tough, and they’re lucky to be relying on your generous help to provide for their family.
"It's surreal to us. This community has embraced these children for the last 6 years in a way I never thought was possible. I've never seen the outpour of love that comes out of this valley,” said Flanagan.
This giving season the Cascade County Sheriff's office is working to collect about $5,000 to spend on the kids during the annual event. You can mail in donations to the C.C.S.O. P.O. Box 503 in Black Eagle to help families like the Flanagans. Anything extra will be saved for next year.
Looking at similar events across the state, although the Butte-Silverbow ‘Shop with a Sheriff” event is canceled due to the Coronavirus, similar events are happening all across the state over the next few weeks. The Helena-Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office had a great time giving back last weekend. Sheriff Leo Dutton says it’s all to help the kids enjoy the holiday season.