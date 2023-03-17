UPDATE: 7:49 a.m.
Three people were displaced from their home after the house fire in Butte Friday morning.
Our reporter on scene said there are no injuries to reported injuries.
The fire was contained to the house.
The homeowner told us they are unsure at the moment what is next in regard to their home.
An investigation is ongoing.
BUTTE, Mont. - Crews are responding to a house fire in central Butte Friday morning.
The house fire is located on Fremont and Colorado Street.
Crews have been working to contain the fire, and appears it is isolated to one home.
It is uncertain if there are any injuries at this time.
