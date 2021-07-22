MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to two new fire starts, known as the Graves and Graves 2 Fires, on the Missoula Ranger District.
Both starts were detected Wednesday afternoon and are believed to be lighting caused, according to a Facebook post from Lolo National Forest.
The fires are located at the head end of Graves Creek, north of Telephone Butte and east of the headwaters of the East Fork of Petty Creek.
Graves Fire is reported to be .13 acres in size and Graves 2 Fire is 1/10th acre in size.
Four helitack crew members responded to the incident Wednesday. On Thursday morning, they were joined by four additional firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District.
Crews have been successful in getting a fireline established around the perimeter of both fires and are working to hold the line and extinguish interior burning.