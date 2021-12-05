ALBERTON, Mont. - A house in Alberton is a complete loss following a fire Saturday night.
Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) says the call came in just before midnight and multiple engines responded to the fire on Adams St.
Everyone inside the house made it out safely and medical personnel on scene checked on them.
When crews arrived the house was fully involved and it is considered a complete loss according to FRFD.
Missoula Rural Fire along with Missoula Emergency Services and the Mineral County Sherries Office responded for mutual aid.