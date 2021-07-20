Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... South Central Missoula County in west central Montana... Minor flooding near the South Hills . * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. &&

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Cloud to ground lightning. Scattered storms building over the terrain southwest of the airport will try to work off the terrain and into the valley throughout the afternoon. Occasional lightning will be possible in the vicinity of the airport in about 30 minutes lasting 4pm.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MDT... At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Missoula, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Visibility one-half mile or less will be possible. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Lolo, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula, Twin Creeks, Clinton and Turah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). Fire Zone 104 (Kootenai). Fire Zone 105 (Flathead/Glacier Park). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 107 (Salish and Kootenai Reservation). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may produce critical fire weather conditions. * Winds: West 18 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 12 to 18 percent. &&