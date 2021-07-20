ANACONDA-DEERLODGE CO., Mont. - It's a hot one out there, and moisture is nowhere in sight. Those two elements equal the perfect setting for wildland fires.
That is why Anaconda-Deerlodge County is moving into Stage II fire restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.
With continuing dry conditions and hot temperatures, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service implemented fire restrictions for land they manage.
The restriction for the county will remain in place until Oct. 31 or until County Commissioners change the restriction.
Under Stage II fire restrictions, the following is prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roadways
(A patrol is required for one hour following cessation of all work as described in the following):
- Operating any internal combustion engine
- Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame
- Using an explosive
You can read more about wildland fire safety by visiting www.firerestrictions.us/mt.