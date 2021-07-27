Woods Creek Fire -Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

TOWNSEND, Mont. - A pre-evacuation warning is in effect Tuesday for the areas of Woods Creek Fire for Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road and Upper Dry Gulch Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office, residents of the affected areas must prepare for a potential required evacuation.

BCSO said the warning is intended to give residents the time to collect their livestock, personal property, and to clear the area around homes that could possibly be at risk.

Law enforcement will go to every home and talk to residents and property owners who are there.

BCSO said winds are continuing to move west to the northeast throughout the day. The Woods Creek fire could potentially crest the ridgeline and come down to the Duck Creek drainage towards Upper Gurnett and Upper Dry Gulch Road.

