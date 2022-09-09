HELMVILLE, Mont. - A fire almost 12 acres large is burning north of Helmvillle on the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.

The Arrastra Fire was sparked by lightning and is currently under Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation wildland fire protection.

An initial attack from the air was launched after it was initially reported on Sept. 6, and aviation use on Wednesday helped keep growth to a minimum despite high winds.

It was pushed beyond the fireline in spots and crews are focusing on re-establishing fireline.

According to the Montana DNRC, a combination of DNRC and U.S. Forest Service engines and hand crew modules are committed to the fire, supported by aviation as needed.

On Friday, large air tankers are planned to be used before winds pick up.

No structures are threatened at this time, however, there are structures within one mile of the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered.