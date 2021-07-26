KALISPELL, Mont. - Detectives are in the process of investigating two fires that suspiciously sprung up in the early morning hours on July 26.
Shortly after midnight, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious fire on Bando Lane. According to a release, it was discovered that the fire was likely started on purpose and spread through some grass in the area.
Evergreen Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
Then, at approximately 1:06 a.m., deputies responded to a second suspicious fire at 1282 Highway 2 East in Evergreen. Initial investigations showed this fire was likely intentionally set as well, and had caught a residential apartment complex on fire.
Occupants were evacuated and the Evergreen Fire Department put out the flames.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to email information to tips@flathead.mt.gov or call 406-758-5600.