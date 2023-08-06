UPDATE, AUG. 6:

No new growth has been reported on the Black Butte Fire , as containment is now estimated at 70% for the 460 acre fire.

A Type 2 crew is assigned to the fire, including multiple overhead and engines. Collectively, approximately 70 personnel from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to fight the fire, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Unless significant fire activity occurs, no new public updates will be provided, the BLM said.

UPDATE, AUG 4.

Thursday evening, the Black Butte Fire was more accurately mapped via aerial perimeter mapping, which shows the fire at around 460 acres large.

Wildland fire-fighting crews and aerial resources are working the fire, and as of Aug. 3, it is 20% contained.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the a Type 2 crew is assigned to the fire, including multiple overhead and engines with helicopters and airtankers also working the fire.

No structures are at risk from the fire at this time.

LANDUSKY, Mont. - A new wildfire is burning on BLM-managed land near the Missouri River in Blaine County.

The Bureau of Land Management reports the fire was discovered around 1:00 pm, Tuesday, Aug. 1 when smoke was seen in the Ervin Ridge area of the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The fire, named the Black Butte Fire, is around 700 acres large as of around 5:00 pm Wednesday.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM, assumed command of fire operations Wednesday.

Helicopters and air tankers are working the fire along with a Type 2 crew including multiple overhead engines.

About 70 personnel from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to fight the fire.

As of Wednesday night, the fire is burning in a remote area and no structures are at risk.

Recreationists are advised to stay clear of the area and do not operate unmanned aircraft like drones in the vicinity.