LANDUSKY, Mont. - A new wildfire is burning on BLM-managed land near the Missouri River in Blaine County.

The Bureau of Land Management reports the fire was discovered around 1:00 pm, Tuesday, Aug. 1 when smoke was seen in the Ervin Ridge area of the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

The fire, named the Black Butte Fire, is around 700 acres large as of around 5:00 pm Wednesday.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM, assumed command of fire operations Wednesday.

Helicopters and air tankers are working the fire along with a Type 2 crew including multiple overhead engines.

About 70 personnel from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to fight the fire.

As of Wednesday night, the fire is burning in a remote area and no structures are at risk.

Recreationists are advised to stay clear of the area and do not operate unmanned aircraft like drones in the vicinity.