Black Mountain Fire discovered in mountains west of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - We are in fire mode and we are learning more about a fire that ignited in the mountains west of Missoula Wednesday evening.

According to the Montana Fire Info. website, the Black Mountain Fire was discovered at 6:20 pm Wednesday.

So far the fire has burned five acres, but firefighters are also fighting it from the air.

Very little information is available on the fire right now, including how it started.

We're continuing to track this fire, and will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.