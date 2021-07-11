The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is reporting there were 24 new fires reported, covering 2,725 acres in a Northern Rockies fire update Sunday.
According to an update on the Bureau of Land Management - Montana/Dakotas Facebook, a moderate initial attack was done Saturday.
There are nine new large incidents reported, and 21 uncontained large fires.
Committed resources include:
- 3 Type 1 Incident Management Teams
- 4 Type 2 Incident Management Teams
- 62 Hand Crews, 205 Engines, 81 Aircraft
- A total of 2,511 personnel