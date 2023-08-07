UPDATE, AUG. 7:

The Bowles Creek Fire is 3% contained as of 9:35am on August 7.

Crews with the Minnesota Incident Command System Team are working to continue to extend fire lines and chip and masticate trees and brush, in turn reducing available fuel for the fire.

Right now their current plan of action is crews on the west side will continue fire line construction and chipping along Forest Road 711 to serve as an indirect continue line for containment.

As for the east side of the fire, crews continue construction fire lines.

Both crews will continue scouting for areas to treat and establish more containment opportunities.

With the weather, cool and unsettled conditions continue to dominate fire behavior.

Holdover fire is creeping and smoldering in timber drainages with a heavy dead, down, and standing component due to beetle kill.

In areas where the fire is burning into previous fire footprints, the fire activity will be holding over in heavy fuels and dry duff pockets.

Dead fuel moisture levels are increasing with cloudy, cooler, humid temperatures, but will reverse and become drier as forecasted hotter and drier temperatures return later in the week.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire

UPDATE, AUG. 6:

The Minnesota Incident Command System Team (MNICS) has assumed responsibilities of the Bowles Creek Fire with Jeb Backe the new Incident Commander Sunday.

MNICS reports the fire is now 3,559 acres large and 3% contained.

Crews on the west side of the fire will continue fireline construction and improvement work along Forest Road 711 to serve as an indirect control line for containment.

On the east side,crews continue constructing a fireline. They anticipate completion in the next few days.Crews on both sides will continue scouting for more areas to treat and establish more effective containment opportunities.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails(Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023

UPDATE, AUG 5:

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity, with precipitation moving in over the weekend are forecasted for the Bowles Creek Fire area.

An update from the Northern Rockies Team 8 says heavy equipment and masticators continue improving and constructing indirect fuel break (by clearing dead and down vegetation) along Forest Roads 711A and 75 towards Railroad Creek.

Masticators started line construction on Forest Road 5035 towards Forest Road 5071, and crews continue indirect fuel breaks from Forest Road 5071 towards Forest Road 5070.

Fire personnel will continue scouting for containment opportunities to the North and South, including the use of previous firelines from the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire.

UPDATE, AUG. 4:

The Bowels Creek Fire is burning an estimated 3,267 acres and is 3% contained Friday morning.

Heavy equipment will be removing dead and down vegetation along Forest Road 711A towards Railroad Creek, and on Forest Road 5071 towards Forest Road 5070, an update from Northern Rockies Team 8 said.

Crews were able to improve and hold the control line as easterly winds redirected the fire towards the line.

Fire personnel will keep looking for containment opportunities to the north and south, including lines from the Hog Trough Fire in 2022.

Hand crews are still using hose lay and sprinklers to help suppression efforts on the west side of the fire.

Crews built a corduroy bridge near Crystal Creek Campground to allow equipment to cross and prevent steambed impacts, Northern Rockies Team 8's update said.

Personnel are confronting various spot fires towards the south.

Helicopters are supporting both sides of the fire area.

Decreased temperatures, higher humidity with precipitation and possibility of thunderstorm development are forecasted.

Smoke may be seen in the region.

Northern Rockies Team 8 said the following in the release in regard to closures:

"The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire. See the following link for a complete listing of the roads and trails listed in the closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices/?aid=81818. Closure information and maps are posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources."

UPDATE, AUG. 3:

Fire crews are continuing to scout for containment opportunities to the north and south of the Bowles Creek Fire.

An update from the Northern Rockies Team 8 says heavy equipment and masticators continue improving and constructing indirect fuel break (by clearing dead and down vegetation) along Forest Road 711A towards Railroad Creek, and on Forest Road 5071 towards Forest Road 5070.

On the west side of the fire, hose lay and sprinklers are still being used by hand crews to support suppression efforts.

Fire personnel are addressing various spot fires towards the south. Fire personnel are utilizing helicopters to support operations on both ends of the fire area.

Forecasts are calling for warm and dry weather with the potential for moderate wind for the next couple of days over the fire area. The weather is expected to moderate on the weekend with the potential for moisture.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails(Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire.

You can check out a complete list of roads and trails listed in the closure from the USDA.

UPDATE, AUG. 2:

As of Tuesday evening, the Bowles Creek Fire has grown by 337 acres, for a total of 3,213 acres. The fire is 3% contained.

Increased fire activity caused heavy equipment on the east flank of the fire to be pulled back, and crews will resume work Wednesday.

The Northern Rockies Team 8 update from Wednesday morning says hose lay and sprinklers are being utilized by hand crews on the west side of the fire to support suppression efforts.

Heavy equipment and masticators continue improving and constructing indirect fuel break along Forest Road 711A towards Railroad Creek. Fire personnel are monitoring various spot fires towards the south and improving handline.

Cooler, more humid weather is expected to move in over the fire area.

For the more updated information on wildfires in Montana, visit mtfireinfo.org.

UPDATE: Aug. 1, at 10:25 a.m.

The Bowles Creek Fire grew an additional 1,162 acres Monday night, bringing the total size up to 2,876 acres with 3% containment.

The release from Northern Rockies Team 8 said Crews will be using hose lay and sprinklers in the northwest edge of the fire to support suppression efforts.

Heavy equipment and masticators finished indirect fuel break along Forest Road 711A on the west edge of the fire for containment goals.

Northern Rockies Team 8 said in the release there was little fire growth on the southwest edge.

Heavy equipment is still working on fuel breaks and building an indirect fire line along Forest Road 5071 towards 5070 on the east side of the fire--crews will improve the fire line behind equipment for possible containment.

Fire crews will look for possible containment in the north and south.

There was increased fire activity in the east and south edge due to high winds and lower relative humidity.

Fire growth reached farther northeast across Bowles Creek and crossed Forest Trail 313 southeast.

Northern Rockies Team 8 said the following in the release in regard to closures:

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire. See the following link for a complete listing of the roads and trails listed in the closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices/?aid=81818. Closure information and maps are posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and reduce speed due to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources.

UPDATE, JULY 30:

The Bowles Creek Fire has grown to 1,714 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning.

An update from the Northern Rockies Team 8 says fire activity is expected to increase Sunday as warm dry air and breezy conditions return to the fire area.

An emergency closure of roads and trails remains in effect on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest.

The following are Sunday’s situation and planned actions from the update:

On the west side of the fire, hand crews completed line construction, from the northwest corner to Forest Road 711A for containment.

Hand crews will continue to install hose lay and sprinklers along the northwest edge of the fireline to support suppression efforts.

Heavy equipment and masticators continue work to remove ladder fuels on FSR 711A as an indirect fireline. Ladder fuels are vegetation that provide continuous fuel from the ground into the tree crowns.

On the east of the fire, hand crews completed fireline along Forest Trail 313 to Forest Road 5071, and installation of hoselay was completed to secure the fireline. Heavy equipment continues work on fuel breaks towards an old harvest unit by reducing vegetation along Forest Roads 5070 and 5071.

Fire personnel are utilizing helicopters as needed to support operations on both ends of the fire area

UPDATE, JULY 27

Fire danger is very high in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest as well as the Bitterroot National Forest as the Bowles Creek Fire continues to burn.

The fire is currently at 1,698 acres and is 0% contained.

An update from the Northern Rockies Team 8 says hotshot crew is continuing fireline construction on the Bitterroot National Forest side of the fire.

On the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest side, crews continue building and improving fireline along Forest Trail 313 to minimize spread and give time to implement suppression objectives.

Temperatures in the area of the fire are anticipated to be in the low to mid-70s with a 30% chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 26 at noon

The Bowles Creek Fire has grown to 1,633 acres and remains zero-percent contained Wednesday.

A release from Northern Rockies Team 8 said fire personnel resumed building fire lines and improvement work on the west side of the fire along Forest Road 711 to use as an indirect control line as a barrier to remove fire fuels.

Large equipment will work to clear up forest roads and work on building fire lines in areas with a high likelihood of containing the fire.

On the east side, crews are still building a fire line along Forest Trail 313 to decrease spread and establish suppression objectives.

Large equipment is still working to develope fuel breaks on Forest Roads 5070 and 5071.

On the north side, personnel are using helicopters to slow down fire growth.

Northern Rockies Team 8's release said the following in regard to closures:

"The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire. See the following link for a complete listing of the roads and trails listed in the closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices/?aid=81818. Closure information and maps are posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources."

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 25 at 10:43 a.m.

The Bowles Creek Fire grew an additional 297 acres Tuesday, and is now sized at a 1,555 acres with zero-percent containment.

The Northern Rockies Team 8 said in a release the weather led to a growth in fire activity within the fire perimeter; however, Type 2 helicopters dropped buckets over the fire, which slowed down the growth.

Existing fire lines from the 2022 Hog Trough fire helped with successful planning objectives.

Tuesday's weather is forecasted to be 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit with southwesterly winds ranging from 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with wind gusts possibly reaching 25 to 35 miles-per-hour mid-day.

Wednesday's forecast is expected to be similar to Tuesday's.

The southwesterly winds may cause fire activity to grow.

"Timbered drainages with heavy dead and down trees will expect active fire with potential for torching. Grass and brush are still green, however they will still support fire spread," the Northern Rockies Team 8 said in a release.

Smoke is visible in multiple locations including Skalkaho Highway and in the Bitterroot Valley and Philipsburg.

Northern Rockies Team 8 said the following in the release in regard to road closures:

"Road and trail closures in the fire area are being considered to provide for public and firefighter safety. Specific closure information and maps will be posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources."

UPDATE, JULY 23:

Incident Commander Brad Bergman and his Northern Rockies Team #8 assumed command of the Bowles Creek Fire Sunday morning.

According to an update from the Northern Rockies Team #8, the Bowles Fire is now 1,300 acres large and 0% contained.

Active burning conditions are predicted to last through the weekend, and Monday’s forecast is similar with high temperatures, slight chances of thunderstorms and winds increasing, the update said.

Indirect firelines are still being established around the fire.

Road and trail closures around the fire are being considered for public and firefighter safety.

As of Sunday at 11:30 am, the Skalkaho Pass Road is open.

Anyone recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources

The following are the planned actions for Sunday from the Rockies Team #8:

On the west side, resources will be prepping the Daly Creek Road (711Rd), constructing a fuel break adjacent to the road. On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail. Other resources will be working on establishing a landing zone for use by aviation resources. Additional resources are on order, including engines and heavy equipment.

HAMILTON, Mont. - The lighting-caused Bowles Creek Fire southwest of Skalkaho Pass has quickly grown to 831 acres.

A helicopter flight on July 21 estimated the fire to be about 50 acres, with the nearby Daly Creek Fire being estimated at 1-2 acres before the two merged.

Critical fire weather is forecasted in the area, and active burning conditions are predicted through the weekend.

According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the fire is just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire. Two 20-year-old fire footprints from previous fires are also adjacent to the Bowles Creek Fire.

Fuels in the area consist of thick timber and heavy, dead and downed fuel component.

No structures are currently threatened.

Crews are working to establish freilines away from the active fire edge using natural barriers and the existing road and trail systems.

On the west side, resources will be prepping the Daly Creek Road (711Rd), constructing a fuel break adjacent to the road.

On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail.

Other resources will be working on establishing a landing zone for use by aviation resources.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 8, will be briefed Saturday afternoon and a Transfer of Command for the fire is scheduled for Sunday morning.