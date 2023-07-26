UPDATE: Wednesday, July 26 at noon

The Bowles Creek Fire has grown to 1,633 acres and remains zero-percent contained Wednesday.

A release from Northern Rockies Team 8 said fire personnel resumed building fire lines and improvement work on the west side of the fire along Forest Road 711 to use as an indirect control line as a barrier to remove fire fuels.

Large equipment will work to clear up forest roads and work on building fire lines in areas with a high likelihood of containing the fire.

On the east side, crews are still building a fire line along Forest Trail 313 to decrease spread and establish suppression objectives.

Large equipment is still working to develope fuel breaks on Forest Roads 5070 and 5071.

On the north side, personnel are using helicopters to slow down fire growth.

Northern Rockies Team 8's release said the following in regard to closures:

"The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of roads and trails (Closure #02-08-23-19) effective July 25, 2023. This Order is for public and firefighter safety during fire suppression efforts of the Bowles Creek Fire. See the following link for a complete listing of the roads and trails listed in the closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices/?aid=81818. Closure information and maps are posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources."

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 25 at 10:43 a.m.

The Bowles Creek Fire grew an additional 297 acres Tuesday, and is now sized at a 1,555 acres with zero-percent containment.

The Northern Rockies Team 8 said in a release the weather led to a growth in fire activity within the fire perimeter; however, Type 2 helicopters dropped buckets over the fire, which slowed down the growth.

Existing fire lines from the 2022 Hog Trough fire helped with successful planning objectives.

Tuesday's weather is forecasted to be 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit with southwesterly winds ranging from 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with wind gusts possibly reaching 25 to 35 miles-per-hour mid-day.

Wednesday's forecast is expected to be similar to Tuesday's.

The southwesterly winds may cause fire activity to grow.

"Timbered drainages with heavy dead and down trees will expect active fire with potential for torching. Grass and brush are still green, however they will still support fire spread," the Northern Rockies Team 8 said in a release.

Smoke is visible in multiple locations including Skalkaho Highway and in the Bitterroot Valley and Philipsburg.

Northern Rockies Team 8 said the following in the release in regard to road closures:

"Road and trail closures in the fire area are being considered to provide for public and firefighter safety. Specific closure information and maps will be posted on the Forests’ website and the fire’s Inciweb page as they are in place.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open. Those recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources."

UPDATE, JULY 23:

Incident Commander Brad Bergman and his Northern Rockies Team #8 assumed command of the Bowles Creek Fire Sunday morning.

According to an update from the Northern Rockies Team #8, the Bowles Fire is now 1,300 acres large and 0% contained.

Active burning conditions are predicted to last through the weekend, and Monday’s forecast is similar with high temperatures, slight chances of thunderstorms and winds increasing, the update said.

Indirect firelines are still being established around the fire.

Road and trail closures around the fire are being considered for public and firefighter safety.

As of Sunday at 11:30 am, the Skalkaho Pass Road is open.

Anyone recreating or traveling in the fire area are encouraged to be aware of the situation and to pay attention to increased fire traffic.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in effect over the fire area for the safety of the aviation resources

The following are the planned actions for Sunday from the Rockies Team #8:

On the west side, resources will be prepping the Daly Creek Road (711Rd), constructing a fuel break adjacent to the road. On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail. Other resources will be working on establishing a landing zone for use by aviation resources. Additional resources are on order, including engines and heavy equipment.

HAMILTON, Mont. - The lighting-caused Bowles Creek Fire southwest of Skalkaho Pass has quickly grown to 831 acres.

A helicopter flight on July 21 estimated the fire to be about 50 acres, with the nearby Daly Creek Fire being estimated at 1-2 acres before the two merged.

Critical fire weather is forecasted in the area, and active burning conditions are predicted through the weekend.

According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the fire is just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire. Two 20-year-old fire footprints from previous fires are also adjacent to the Bowles Creek Fire.

Fuels in the area consist of thick timber and heavy, dead and downed fuel component.

No structures are currently threatened.

Crews are working to establish freilines away from the active fire edge using natural barriers and the existing road and trail systems.

On the west side, resources will be prepping the Daly Creek Road (711Rd), constructing a fuel break adjacent to the road.

On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail.

Other resources will be working on establishing a landing zone for use by aviation resources.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 8, will be briefed Saturday afternoon and a Transfer of Command for the fire is scheduled for Sunday morning.