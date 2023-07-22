HAMILTON, Mont. - The lighting-caused Bowles Creek Fire southwest of Skalkaho Pass has quickly grown to 831 acres.
A helicopter flight on July 21 estimated the fire to be about 50 acres, with the nearby Daly Creek Fire being estimated at 1-2 acres before the two merged.
Critical fire weather is forecasted in the area, and active burning conditions are predicted through the weekend.
According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the fire is just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire. Two 20-year-old fire footprints from previous fires are also adjacent to the Bowles Creek Fire.
Fuels in the area consist of thick timber and heavy, dead and downed fuel component.
No structures are currently threatened.
Crews are working to establish freilines away from the active fire edge using natural barriers and the existing road and trail systems.
On the west side, resources will be prepping the Daly Creek Road (711Rd), constructing a fuel break adjacent to the road.
On the east side, crews will be hiking into the fire area along a trail and fireline used in the 2022 Hog Trough fire, working to the south from the Bowles Creek Road (5071Rd) to the 313 Trail.
Other resources will be working on establishing a landing zone for use by aviation resources.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team, Northern Rockies Team 8, will be briefed Saturday afternoon and a Transfer of Command for the fire is scheduled for Sunday morning.
