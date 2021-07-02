BROADUS, Mont. - A fire has burned 1,700 acres northwest of Broadus.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Montana/Dakotas says the Box Elder Fire is 23 miles northwest of Broadus.
According to the BLM, the topography is variable with ponderosa pine, juniper, grass and sage fueling the fire.
The Powder River County Sheriff's Office says the fire is pretty well contained at this point.
At this time there are still crews at the scene to keep an eye on the fire's borders.
No injuries or evacuations have been reported.