UPDATE: JUNE 30 AT 1:26 P.M.

The following is a Facebook post from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest:

Good afternoon. The Incident Commander (IC) for the Brown’s Gulch Fire, Scott Drake, provided the following update on the status of this fire.

The acreage of this fire has been reassessed to be approximately 5 acres. As they have more daylight hours, are working to put a line around this fire, and utilizing an air asset, (a Type 3 helicopter), to conduct bucket drops of water on this fire, they were able to more accurately size this fire up.

Drake relayed that this fire was determined to be lightning caused and the current fire behavior is primarily smoldering and smoking. Yesterday, there was minimal spotting occurring but our Firefighters worked swiftly to address that and continue working on this steeply sloped and rocky area toward containment. The slope of this fire location is estimated at 60% so the terrain dictates that this work will take some time.

The photos of this fire are from yesterday, and were provided by the IC. This is a good reminder that although it is green, fuels are warming as daily temperatures increase and again, please keep this in mind as you recreate on public lands this weekend and do not light fireworks.

WHITEHALL, Mont. - Good evening. We have had two small fires that I would like to inform you about. The first is the Brown’s Gulch Fire approximately 5 miles north of Mammoth and 9 miles south of Whitehall in the Tobacco Root Mountains.

This fire is assessed to be 10 acres and is burning in scattered timber, shrub and grass. The area is very rocky and steeply sloped however Butte Fire Personnel have responded to this fire and are on it. The cause has not been officially determined at this time as Firefighter’s prioritize putting this fire out first.

The second fire is the Homestake Fire that was called in today at 1214, and Butte Fire Personnel responded, controlled, and called this 0.1-acre fire out at 1231 today.

I’d like to take a moment to mention last year, our fire season ran from 05JUL21 through the first week of December. As we approach the 4th of July Weekend, please be aware that not only are fireworks illegal on National Forest System lands, but choosing not to light them on public lands is also one of the ways you can support the same group of people that did not lose a single residence last year as we had several large project fires, complicated terrain and a long season.

I look forward to seeing what we can do to reduce human-caused fires this year as we all know the lightning-caused fires are generally more difficult, are part of our landscape, and statistically result in larger fires. We stand to gain the most by eliminating as many human-caused fires as possible. Your help in this is greatly appreciated.