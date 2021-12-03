GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County is implementing stage 1 fire restrictions effective immediately.
According to a release from the Cascade County Commission Office, rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county were factors in determining the restrictions.
Chairman Joe Briggs declared a fire emergency in Cascade County and imposed the following restrictions:
1. Open burning is prohibited.
2. Campfires are allowed ONLY in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided.
3. Smoking is permitted ONLY within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials.
4. Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.
5. All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.
6. Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
These restrictions will be in place until altered or removed by the commission.
For more information, contact Cascade County’s Disaster and Emergency Services at (406) 454-6900.