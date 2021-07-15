GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The fact of the matter is that it's hot and extremely dry outside, which is why Fire Warden Brad Call and the City of Great Falls is implementing Stage II fire restrictions throughout the county.
A release states these restrictions will go into effect on Friday, July 16 and will remain in full force until further notice.
"The county remains under high fire danger conditions with exceptionally hot, dry and windy weather with a general lack of moisture. With the recent wildfires in and around Cascade County, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity necessitates moving to Stage II fire restrictions until further notice," Call said.
Under the restrictions:
- Open burning is prohibited, including any wood or combustible material in fire pits, rings, etc., even for private residences.
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire for any purpose is not allowed, including in developed recreation sites or improved areas.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible materials.
- No operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine without a USDA or SAE approved spark arresting device properly installed and in proper working order. Blasting or welding is prohibited.
- Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.
- ALL fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets are considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.
- Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a backyard barbecue located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within six feet of the device.