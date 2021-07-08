BELT PARK, Mont. - Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter said they were made aware of a forest fire near Belt Park.
The fire, named the Balsinger Fire, is estimated to be 100 acres large as of 6:20 pm, and six sheriff’s deputies are in the area conducting fire evacuation warning orders in Belt Park. The sheriff’s office will handle evacuation warnings and orders.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead, and pre-evacuation has been ordered for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.
The fire is active on all fronts and the Forest Service is Actively Fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter.
Rural Fire Mutual Aid Response is in progress.
Article updated at 7:12 pm with a correction from Jesse Slaughter saying evacuation warnings were given out.