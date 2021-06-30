CHOUTEAU COUNTY, Mont. - Chouteau County is moving into Stage I fire restrictions beginning July 1 at midnight, according to Chouteau County SAR.
Due to extremely dry conditions and heat numerous counties around Montana are either in Stage I or Stage II fire restrictions at this time.
Under these restrictions, campfires/bonfires are limited to developed campsites with established fire pits and smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed recreation sites, or areas with a cleared diameter of three feet way from flammable materials.