THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR 6 MONTH OLD BABY BOY, LUCAS WARNER, WHO WAS ABDUCTED YESTERDAY BY HIS NON CUSTODIAL FATHER ANDREW WARNER AND BABYSITTER HAYLI EMERSON. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A LATE NINETEEN NINETIES TO EARLY TWO THOUSAND'S WHITE CHEVY EXTENDED CAB PICKUP WITH UNKNOWN LICENCE PLATE. THE DODGE DAKOTA IN THE PREVIOUS ALERT HAS BEEN LOCATED. ANDREW IS REPORTEDLY BIPOLAR AND OFF MEDICATION AND POSSIBLY HEADED TO THE BOB MARSHALL WILDERNESS, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA OR WYOMING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF AT 4 0 6, 7 5 8, 5 6 1 0. THANK YOU

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR BEAVERHEAD, DEER LODGE, GALLATIN, GRANITE, JEFFERSON, MADISON, MISSOULA, PARK, RAVALLI, AND SILVER BOW COUNTIES, IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THIS ALERT WILL BE UPDATED AGAIN AT 8/24/2020 4:00:00 PM. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT PARTICULATES HAVE BEEN TRENDING UPWARDS AND THAT AN EXCEEDENCE OF THE 24 HOUR NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARD HAS OCCURRED OR MAY OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE. AS OF 9 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN DILLON, FRENCHTOWN, AND HAMILTON ARE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. AS OF 9 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BILLINGS, BIRNEY, BOZEMAN, BROADUS, BUTTE, HELENA, MISSOULA, SEELEY LAKE, WEST YELLOWSTONE ARE MODERATE. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY AND CHILDREN SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS MODERATE... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT UNUSUALLY SENSITIVE PEOPLE SHOULD CONSIDER REDUCING PROLONGED OR HEAVY EXERTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY AT HTTP://TODAYSAIR.MT.GOV