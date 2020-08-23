UPDATE -- Aug. 24, 10:45 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest (LNF) shared an update on the Cinnabar Fire Monday burning near Stevensville.
According to a release from LNF, the lightning-caused fire is located in the Carron Creek drainage in the Welcome Creek Wilderness about 10-miles southeast of Stevensville.
Sunday, the fire became active due to dry and windy conditions, also terrain burning lead to kindling near the top of the ridge above and to the north of Carron Creek, according to LNF's release.
It is burning an estimated 90-acres with no structures threatened as of right now and is moving to a Type 3 Incident Command Structure as of Monday morning.
Crews are indirectly working to suppress the fire along the Bitterroot Divide Road #2129 and the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 north of Ambrose Saddle -- LNF says this effort will be critical in keeping containment lines down throughout the next few days. LNF says firefighters are indirectly working along the road and trail to decrease fuels in an attempt to keep the fire east of the Bitterroot Divide in the Welcome Creek Wilderness.
Crews will be laying a hose along areas of the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 to strengthen lines. A helicopter is standing by to suppress hotspots in and around the fire as necessary. LNF says fire behavior will be active Monday afternoon with possible smoke creation.
Crews are using surrounding burned areas from past fires to use as a natural boundaries lessen the spread.
Smoke can be seen from areas of the Rock Creek drainage, Stevensville and nearby areas in Ravalli County.
LNF says there will be an area closure later Monday for the safety of firefighters and the public in the Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest.
