UPDATE - Aug. 25, 11:53 a.m.
The Lolo National Forest (LNF) announced road closures due to the Cinnabar Fire burning near Stevensville.
The following is LNF's road closure update in their release:
"The entire Welcome Creek Wilderness, including all interior trails, is closed to public entry; all National Forest System lands south of the Welcome Mountain Road #4249 and Solomon Ridge Trail #142; all National Forest System lands west of Rock Creek beginning above high water mark on the western bank of Rock Creek; all National Forest lands north of the Wahlquist Ridge Trail #233, including the trailhead, to its intersection with the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313; and all National Forest System lands to the east of the Bitterroot Divide Road #2129 and the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 at its intersection with Cinnamon Bear Saddle.
The Bitterroot Divide Road #2129 and the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 are closed north of Ambrose Saddle. Everything south of Ambrose Saddle and Wahlquist Ridge Trail #233 remains open."
Inciweb has a full list of road closures posted.
The following is an update from LNF's release on the fire activity:
"Fire activity on the Cinnabar Fire greatly increased yesterday afternoon and late into the evening and is now estimated to be 2,000 acres in size. Due to smoke and low visibility, air assessments of the fire did not occur until late yesterday evening and this morning. Aerial assessments indicate substantial fire growth has occurred to the north, northeast, and southeast away from the Bitterroot Divide and back into the Welcome Creek Wilderness. The fire perimeter is now approximately 3 miles west of the bottom of Rock Creek. The fire is still burning within the Welcome Creek Wilderness boundary, on the Lolo National Forest in Granite County.
Active fire behavior is attributed to heavy, dead and downed fuels from previous burned areas and beetle-kill; dry and warm conditions; and terrain-driven fire activity. The fire is making short runs up steep slopes, group torching, and backing downslope. No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.
Due to complexity of the incident and location, a Type 2 Incident Command Team has been ordered for the fire and is expected to arrive tomorrow."
UPDATE - Aug. 24, 10 p.m.
The Lolo National Forest shared an update Monday night on the Cinnabar Fire burning near Stevensville.
According to the update, fire activity greatly increased during the late afternoon and late into the evening on the Cinnabar Fire. The fire is now estimated to be at 2,000 acres.
Read the rest of the update from Lolo National Forest below:
A detailed update along with an area closure will be issued Tuesday morning and posted to Inciweb.
UPDATE - Aug. 24, 10:45 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest (LNF) shared an update on the Cinnabar Fire Monday burning near Stevensville.
It is burning an estimated 90-acres with no structures threatened as of right now and is moving to a Type 3 Incident Command Structure as of Monday morning.
Crews are indirectly working to suppress the fire along the Bitterroot Divide Road #2129 and the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 north of Ambrose Saddle -- LNF says this effort will be critical in keeping containment lines down throughout the next few days. LNF says firefighters are indirectly working along the road and trail to decrease fuels in an attempt to keep the fire east of the Bitterroot Divide in the Welcome Creek Wilderness.
Crews will be laying a hose along areas of the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 to strengthen lines. A helicopter is standing by to suppress hotspots in and around the fire as necessary. LNF says fire behavior will be active Monday afternoon with possible smoke creation.
Crews are using surrounding burned areas from past fires to use as a natural boundaries lessen the spread.
Smoke can be seen from areas of the Rock Creek drainage, Stevensville and nearby areas in Ravalli County.
LNF says there will be an area closure later Monday for the safety of firefighters and the public in the Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest.
