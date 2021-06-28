DILLON, Mont. - Due to a water supply shortage, the City of Dillon is implementing a strict water schedule for residents beginning Thursday, July 1.
It will be unlawful for any person to water lawns, gardens, or use any outside water for any purpose whatsoever, except at the following hours and on the following days;
1. The hours shall be from either 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., or 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the selection of the person, but such person may not water at both times.
2. The houses with odd numbers shall water on the odd days of the calendar month.
3. The houses with even numbers shall water on the even days of the calendar month.
For any violation of this notice, the violator shall be subject to the following fines and penalties:
1. For the first violation, the violator will be issued a warning ticket;
2. For the second violation, the violator will be subject to a fine of $10;
3. For the third violation, the violator will be subject to a fine of $25;
Any person violating the restrictions as imposed by the city or who wastes water by letting it run in avenues, streets, alleys or roadways shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.