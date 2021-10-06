AUGUSTA, Mont. - A fire estimated to be 300 acres large is burning west of Augusta, about one mile from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest boundary south of Benchmark Road.
According to an update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, crews are currently fighting the Crown Mountain Fire with a full suppression strategy.
As of Wednesday morning, there have not been any evacuations ordered, however, a forthcoming closure is anticipated at the Forest Boundary with Benchmark Road.
Smith Creek, Petty Ford Creek, and Crown Mountain trails are closed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest notes that there has not been any recent lightning in the area and that there have been numerous human-caused fires along the Rocky Mountain Front in the past several weeks.