UPDATE, JULY 17 AT 10:08 AM:

An inbreeding of a Type III team will take place for the Moors Mountain Fire at 12:00 pm Sunday.

People are asked to avoid the Refrigerator Canon Trail as a closure order is forthcoming.

UPDATE, JULY 17 AT 9:32 AM:

Smoke jumpers are responding with aerial support to a fire in the Gates of the Mountain Wilderness.

The fire has been named the Moors Mountain Fire and has grown to 115 acres according to InciWeb as of Saturday night. Montana Fire Info reports the fire is 100% contained as of Sunday morning.

A long-term strategy to fight the fire will be developed Sunday morning.

Smoke from the fire is visible from Helena and White Sulphur Springs.

UPDATE, JULY 16 AT 5:06 PM:

Smoke seen from the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness has been determined to be from a fire around 20 acres large.

The fire is currently burning near Moors Mountain in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says they are currently assembling resources to respond.

Smoke from the fire is visible in Helena.

UPDATE, JULY 16 AT 4:04 PM:

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reports a column of smoke is visible in Helena from the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena.

Crews are responding at this time.

We will provide an update when more information is available.

UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 12:10 PM:

Fire personnel were successful at lining a fire perimeter Thursday, and the Jellison Fire is now 40% contained, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reported Friday.

Crews will continue to secure the line to grow containment, and a storm is anticipated over the fire area Friday afternoon.

The O'Brien Fire, about three miles north of Showdown Mountain has been contained at a quarter of an acre large.

Around 30 fire personnel will continue to use direct suppression tactics to continue to build a line around the Mizpah Fire which is about three miles southwest of Showdown Mountain.

UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 10:17 A.M.

The Jellison Fire

The fire, burning in the east end of the Little Belt Mountains, is still 5 acres in size, according to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) via Facebook.

HLCNF said the fire is 10% contained as of Wednesday, and they said crews hope to have a fire line finished by the end of the workday Friday.

Two additional fires began burning in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District Thursday:

O'Brien Fire

The fire, burning about three miles north of Showdown Mountain to the west of Highway 89, is about a quarter of an acre in size.

Fire crews are working at the fire at this time. They will begin line reinforcement and mopping up.

The Mizpah Fire

The fire, burning about three miles southwest of Showdown Mountain, is an estimated 1-acre big.

"Forest Helicopter 0HQ will be shuttling crew to fire and helping out with logistics needs. A Custer-Gallatin Type 2 initial attack crew will be arriving mid-day to help out on the fire and with any additional initial attack needs," HNCLNF said.

HLCNF is reminding people to be careful when doing activities that can ignite fires in order to prevent them from happening.

HARLOWTON, Mont. - Crews are on the scene of a wildfire about one and a half miles north of Jellison Place Campground in the east end of the Little Belts.

According to InciWeb, the Jellison Fire is 15 acres large and was reported on July 12 and is burning in steep, hard-to-access terrain.

As of the morning of July 13, three engine crews, two Type 1 helicopters, one type 3 helicopter and a 20-person hand crew are responding.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Article published July 13.