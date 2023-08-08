HEART BUTTE, Mont. - The Sidney Fire is estimated to but just under 50 acres and is burning just about 21 miles southwest of Browning, Montana.

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District trail crew reported the fire on August 1, 2023.

Now, they're closing trails adjacent to the fire for public safety.

Forest order # 01-15-01 -23-17 closes several trails on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District adjacent to the Sidney Fire, including:

Trail 101 from the junction of 101 and 133

Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 137

Trail 134 from Forest Road 8958 to the junction with Trail 137

Trail 137 from the Trail 133/133.1 junction to the Trail 137/101 junction

Trail 136 which runs between Trails 101 and 137