ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo fire increased in acreage to almost 22,00 acres as of this morning, but firefighters proceeded to maintain thirty percent containment.

Although the fire is growing, community members stretching from Polson to Dayton are stepping up to show their support for the firefighters through various efforts.

The Polson Elks lodge is one group who has stepped up by doing a water and supply drive to donate to fire personnel working on the fire. The drive started on Wednesday and they are now at over 950 cases of water donated, plus one hundred cases of Gatorade.

The club is holding the drive until Tuesday and encourage people to help in any way they can as the fire proceeds on.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management team is holding a public meeting to discuss further evacuation and containment plans.