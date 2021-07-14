The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes will be in Stage II fire restrictions, starting Saturday, July 17.
Under these restrictions, the following acts will be prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following acts will be prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.:
- Operating any internal combustion engine.
- Welding, or operating acetylene or any other torch with open flame.
- Using an explosive.
You are required to patrol for two hours following the completion of all works listed above.
- Operating a motorized vehicle off designed roads and trails.
Stage II exemptions include:
- Persons with written permission that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
- Persons using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
- Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer, member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.
- All within a city boundary is exempt.
The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.