HELENA, Mont. - A Type 3 Incident Management Team is battling the Divide Complex which includes the Balsinger, Ellis and Iron Mine fires burning in the Little Belt Mountains in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The Balsinger Fire
The Balsinger Fire is burning 1,675 acres seven miles west of Neilhart, according to a release from the U.S. National Forest Service. A total of eight Type 5 engines and seven Type 6 engines are assigned to the fire. There are also one Type 1 hotshot crew, two two water tenders and one dozer.
The Balsinger Fire is lightning caused and zero-percent contained at this time.
Ellis Fire
The Ellis Fire is located 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River and is burning an estimated 955 acres. There's a total of nine Type 6 Engines, five Type 2 handcrews, two dozers, one skidgin, and two water tenders assigned to the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said a s. A pre-evacuation order was in effect for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker in the south to Blacktail Creek to the north.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, air resources are monitoring the Iron Mines Fire, and ground crews will be assigned as necessary.
The Ellis and Iron Mines fires are sharing air resources, two Type 1 helicopters and two Type 1 helicopters.
The following closures are in place:
From the junction of North Pilgrim Creek trailhead #304 following Belt Creek East to the convergence of Belt Creek and Tillinghast Creek, south along Tillinghast Creek to the intersection with road 6511, along the Harley Park Connector trail to the intersection of Road #586, then moving West connecting to Trail 347, following trail 347 to where it meets Trail 342, then following Tenderfoot Creek west to Trail 343, following Trail 343 to Trail 341,then North along Trail 341 to the intersection of Road #268 and Road 839, following Road 839 north connecting with Trail #304.