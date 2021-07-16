Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. GALLATIN COUNTY HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MORGAN RODEAN RUSSELL. MORGAN IS A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHING 130 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN BILLINGS ON JULY 4TH, WEARING A WHITE TEE SHIRT UNDER A BLACK TEE SHIRT WITH AN MCM LOGO ON IT, BLACK TIGHTS, CONVERSE SHOES, AND CARRYING A GRAY AND BLACK PURSE. MORGAN HAS NOT KEPT SCHEDULED MEDICAL APPOINTMENTS OR CONTACTED FAMILY, WHICH IS UNUSUAL. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELLBEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MORGAN RUSSELL, PLEASE CONTACT GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2121 OR CALL 911.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 800 AM on July 17. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown are Unhealthy As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Cut Bank, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Seeley Lake are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 800AM on July 17. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov