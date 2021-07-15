HELENA, Mont. - A series of fires broke out on Mount Helena near Helena Thursday, July 15.
According to a release from the Montana Department of Resources (DNRC) and Conservation, the Grizzly Gulch Fire is made up of four to five separate fires totaling five to 10 acres large.
The DNRC along with local fire departments and law enforcement agencies are working to contain the fire.
Firefighters are working to suppress the fire as fast as they can while defending infrastructure, private land, natural resources and other values at risk.
DRNC asks the public to keep away from the area as much as possible and to slow down if they are driving in the area. Look out for any signs posted for detours or restricting access.