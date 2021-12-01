DENTON, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire near Denton along Highway 80 Wednesday.
The Westwind Fire was reported north of Stanford Tuesday around 11:14 p.m.
Fergus County Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook powerful winds forced the fire across Highway 80 towards Denton.
At this time, the fire is not threatening the Denton community and there are no evacuations.
Crews are working on suppression efforts, which are getting better.
Fergus County DES said power lines are thought to have ignited the fire; however, the fire is still under investigation.