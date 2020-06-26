Crews contain wildfire near Lake Como

DARBY, Mont. - Fire crews reportedly contained a new fire found Thursday near Lake Como.
Discover Bitterroot National Forest says the Rock Creek Fire located three-quarters of a mile from Lake Como is burning one-quarter of an acre and was contained by six firefighters dumping water by helicopter.
According to Discover Bitterroot National Forest, the weather is forecasting hot and dry conditions with a cold front coming its way as high pressure evens out, kicking up winds Friday. Saturday is forecasting cooler temperatures, with light winds, rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday through Tuesday, the region is expecting a cool and wet low pressure system. Discover Bitterroot National Forest says they are expecting widespread precipitation of at least an inch, and two to three-inches of rain along the Continental Divide.
Discover Bitterroot Forest says Friday and Saturday's weather is the most critical concern with winds blowing 10 to 20 miles-per-hour, picking up to 20 to 30 mile-per-hour Saturday with a cold front.
According to Discover Bitterroot Forest, the forest is in moderate fire danger sitting in the higher rankings of moderate, however.