SAINT REGIS, Mont. - Crews continue to battle a series of fires known as the West Lolo Complex fires in the Superior and Plains/Thompson Falls ranger districts of the Lolo National Forest.
According to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 (NRIMT1), all fires are being regulated under a full suppression tactic. A limited amount of firefighter resources are centering their attention on fires burning in the Superior Ranger District due to a high chance of containing those fires.
Superior Ranger District
The Sunset Fire is located on the Dry Creek Divide eight miles south of St. Regis, and it covers 19 acres.
According to NRIMT1, there hasn't been any increase in the fire Tuesday. Fire crews will resume reinforcing containment lines and mopping up the fire. Crews will later move to help with the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire as resource will no longer be needed for the Sunset Fire.
The Deep Lookout Mountain Fire is located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout. It is covering 303 acres.
NRIMT1 said the fire was active Monday. Crews constructed containment lines surrounding two spot fires in the southeast portion of the fire. Crews will resume constructing containment lines with the help of aerial resources.
Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District
The Siegel Fire is located three to four miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs covering 20 acres. According to NRIMT1, firefighteers finished hand line around the perimeter. Crews will center their attention around reinforcing existing containment lines and finish lying a hose around the perimeter Tuesday.
The Sheep Fire is located on the west of the Clark Fork River across from Quinn’s Hot Springs, ½ mile of the ridgeline, and visible from Highway 135 and Highway 200. The fire is burning three acres.
NRIMT1 said the Sheep Fire is 100 percent contained and has not increased in size in the past three days due to progress made by firefighters. Crews will resume mop-up efforts Tuesday.
The Cataract Fire is located east of Cataract Ridge and covers one acre. NRIMT1 said aerial crews dropped water over a spot fire located 100 yards from the main fire Monday. Crews will resume building a fire line and mop-up efforts Tuesday.
The Winnemuck and Thorne Creek fires are located Northeast of Thompson Falls and are 1,012 acres large. The two are burning in close proximity.
According to NRIMT1 both fires increased in size Monday and are anticipated to burn the next few days.
They are burning in steep, rugged terrain, in heavy dead, downed fuels in the Cube Iron/Silcox area creating a serious danger to firefighter safety.
Every day, fire managers are aerial inspecting the fire to gauge when and where they can receive access while creating an entire suppression strategy, according to NRIMT1.
Fire managers continue to observe all the fires and will reevaluate priorities on limited resource if threats to the values at risk change, NRIMT1 said.
Firefighters have made improvement with containing numerous fires originally assigned to the West Lolo Complex. According to NRIMT1, those fires have been 100-percent contained and reappointed to local ranger districts.
Closures evacuations can be found here.