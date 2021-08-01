Fire Mode
ARLEE, Mont. - Crews are working on the Crooks Fire, which is burning in the South Fork Jocko Primitive area in steep rough terrain with limited access, 8 miles southeast of Arlee.

At this time, a local Type 3 organization is managing the fire.

Large fire growth and critical fire weather are being anticipated for the fire, so indirect work is being done in preparation should the fire move to a position to threaten resources and structures.

Area closures for the following are in place at this time:

St. Mary’s to the North Fork is closed, effective immediately.

The main Jocko Road (1000 rd) is closed at the 3000 Rd. junction.

No structures are threatened and no evacuation orders are in effect at this time.

Firefighters will be working to limit the fire’s spread and protect values at risk where they can do so safely and effectively.

Values include watersheds, bull trout habitat, sensitive cultural and natural resources, private inholdings, power lines, air quality and important recreation areas and wilderness areas.

A community meeting is planned for Monday, Aug. 2 at 4:00 pm in Arlee at the tribal fitness center gymnasium.

