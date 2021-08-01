Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Glacier, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Rosebud, Sanders, Stillwater, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice. due to elevated particulate concentrations from local and regional fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/2/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 4 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Thompson Falls are Unhealthy As of 4 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Cut Bank, Helena, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 4 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Butte, Columbia Falls, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Mission Valley. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas... Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, Mission Valley, Hot Springs and Thompson Falls. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain may result in flash flooding, including debris flows. * Backcountry roads, and current and former burn scars are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, and may become impassable or cut off.