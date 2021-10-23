Crews put out wild land fire south of Belt Saturday

BELT, Mont. - A wild land fire was reported Saturday morning south of Belt.
Assistant Fire Chief, Jeremy Durbin tells Montana Right Now the initial call reporting the fire came in around 10:30 am and the fire was completely out by 1:00 pm.
The fire was south of Belt on Tiger Butte Rd. and burned two to two and a half acres.
No structures were in the area.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.
The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Belt Rural Fire Department and Raynesford Fire Department all responded to the incident.