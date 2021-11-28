WHITE SULPHUR Sulphur SPRINGS, Mont. - Crews responded to a fire that reportedly appeared to have been started by a campfire that was not properly put out.
Fire volunteers from Meagher County & WSS City Fire were called out for a mutual aid request from the Forest Service Sunday morning.
The fire was quickly put under control at about one-tenth of an acre large.
“Please use extreme caution with campfires and warming fires and make sure they are completely out before leaving,” Meagher County Fire wrote. “Conditions remain extremely dry even at higher elevations.”