Fire Mode
Phillip Ohnemus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - The Park Lake Campground is closed due to a wildfire that broke out north of Park Lake located in northern Jefferson County Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews are responding to the fire. No evacuations are in effect at this time.

JCSO asks the public to not go to the area to watch fire efforts.

JCSO said they will update with more information as it becomes available. 

Tags

News For You