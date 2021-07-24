MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are responding to a small wildfire on the east side of Rock Creek.
The Lolo National Forest Facebook reports the fire, named the Jumbo Mine Fire, is located eight miles south of I-90, three miles up the Brewster Creek drainage, east of Rock Creek Road burning near a ridge top. It is currently burning one mile west of the Brewster Fire area.
At this time the fire is reported to be half an acre large and is showing creeping and smoldering fire activity.
Smoke from the fire may be visible from the Brewster Creek drainage.
Type 3 Type 1 helicopters are conducting water bucket drops on the fire to keep the fire in check and slow growth.
Helitack personnel are working on improving a helispot to assist suppression operations.
Due to the location, elevation and steep terrain in the area, crews are working towards gaining access to the fire by helicopter according to the update.
People are advised to not stop on Rock Creek Road to take photos as stopping on the road can impede traffic and firefighting operations.
No closures are in place at this time and no structures are immediately threatened.