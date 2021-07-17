HELENA, Mont. - Crews are responding to two new wildfires burning in the northeast of the Crazy Mountains.
The American Fork Fire (46°09’53.8”N 110°14’51.0”W) is approximately 700 acres in size, burning actively in timber. A Type 3 incident team has been ordered, with resources being shared with the O’Hearn Creek Fire.
The O’Hearn Creek Fire (46°12’36.7”N 110°16’32.5”W) is located approximately 2 miles north of the American Fork Fire near Makey Creek; Approximately 400 acres in size.
At this time firefighting resources are being shared between the fires given their proximity. The White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are responding to the fires.
Resources responding include: multiple engines, one Type 2 firefighting crew, one crew of smokejumpers, with several helicopters and a large air tanker providing aerial attack/support according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The public is being asked to avoid the areas of the fires to allow firefighters room to work as quickly and safely as possible.
“We’re using a full suppression strategy for these two fires, providing for firefighter and public safety first and foremost. Anticipated weather for the areas calls for potentially very active fire behavior,” said Agency Administrator and Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor Jeff Shinn. “Given the high number of incidents both within the northern Rockies as well as nationally, firefighting resources continue to be spread thin and it remains critically important that the public do their part in preventing any additional fire starts by complying with campfire restrictions and any fire-related closures in effect on the Forest.”