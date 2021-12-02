Crews working to contain 2 fires in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

HELENA, Mont. - Eight fires burned in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest within the last week-and-a-half, and two are still a concern, the national forest said.
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said in a Facebook post they are begging people to do their part in preventing causing a wildfire due to high temperatures and a long fire season exhausting fire staff.
The Lime Gulch Fire is burning two to three acres west of Augusta with three to four people fighting it, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.
The Antelope Creek Fire started Wednesday and is burning an estimated three acres northwest of Harlowtown.
Three engine teams are beginning line building Thursday with another four-person module from the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Wheatland County coming to help.