RONAN, Mont. - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai (CSKT) Division of Fire is working on a series of fires Thursday.
According to CSKT via Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, five new fires sparked due to lightening strikes from Wednesday's storm.
Most of the lightening strikes were in the southwest region of the Flathead Reservation.
As of Thursday morning, CSKT said four out of the five fires are contained.
CSKT Division of Fire is working on the following fires:
- The Little Bitterroot Fire, located 16 miles west of Ronan, is a Type 4 incident. The fire is burning one acre in timber and grass. It is now 100-percent contained and is in patrol status.
- The Finley Gulch Fire, located west of Lonepine, is a Type 5 incident. It covers .10 acres and is 100-percent contained. It is now in patrol status.
- The 8100 Road Fire, located in North Valley Creek, is a Type 5 incident. It covers .10 acres and is 100-percent contained. It is now in patrol status.
- The King's Fire, Located 4-miles southwest of Dixon, is a Type 4 incident. The fire is burning 7 acres and is 100-percent contained. It is now in patrol status.
- The Little Money 2 Fire, located 2-miles west of Perma, is a Type 4 incident. The fire is burning 90-acres in steep rocky terrain and zero-percent contained. The Painted Rocks and Clear Creek roads are closed.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information asks the public avoids the areas of the fires at this time.