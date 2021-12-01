UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:54 pm:
MT-81 is currently closed from mile marker 11 to mile marker 13 due to smoke reducing visibility.
According to the Wildland Fire Incidents map, the West Wind Fire is human-caused and is 2,500 acres large as of Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2:39 pm:
The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay out of the Denton area.
Highways around the area are closed, and an evacuation has taken place according to the sheriff's office.
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 2. P.M.
Denton Public School is evacuating the school as recommended by the county department of emergency services due to the nearby fire.
DPS said on Facebook parents have picked up their students, or students are with the school in a bus east of town on Hoosac Road waiting for pick up.
DENTON, Mont. - Crews are battling a fire near Denton along Highway 80 Wednesday.
The Westwind Fire was reported north of Stanford Tuesday around 11:14 p.m.
Fergus County Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook powerful winds forced the fire across Highway 80 towards Denton.
At this time, the fire is not threatening the Denton community and there are no evacuations.
Crews are working on suppression efforts, which are getting better.
Fergus County DES said power lines are thought to have ignited the fire; however, the fire is still under investigation.