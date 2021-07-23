GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Deputies are currently evacuating the Belt Park area due to the Balsinger Fire.
Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter says only the Belt Park area is being evacuated and that Neihart and Monarch are not being evacuated.
“We are extremely concerned over the next couple of days of what we’re going to have for fire danger,” Slaughter said, adding that the chances of the fire dying down are not good.
In addition, Slaughter sent a map of the Harris Mountain fire by Cascade.
At this time the fire is not threatening any houses, however, evacuation warnings have been issued for the area, and one residence has been evacuated.
The fire is burning on both private and Bureau of Land Management lands about 10 miles south of the town of Cascade.
Heat, lack of humidity and the wind are causing fire activity with the fire according to Slaughter.