Press release from DNRC:

HELENA, Mont. – Montana Department of Natural Resources is working to suppress the Prewett Creek Canyon fire located approximately 3.7 miles northwest of the Hardy Creek exit of I-15. The fire has burned 24 acres and is listed at 30% contained.

On July 26th the fire was initial attacked by the multiple volunteer fire departments from Cascade County and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Initial resources included 2 large airtankers, 2 helicopters, 5 agency engines and various volunteer engines and crews. On July 27th, additional resources on the fire include a hotshot crew and a type 2 hand crew. There are approximately 70 firefighters assigned to this incident.

DNRC’s Helena Unit Manager Heidi Crum stated “Vegetation is drying out and the drying trend is making it more difficult to contain fires. Quick responses by the Cascade County and DNRC IA crews are key to our success. The Montana DNRC thanks all firefighters and first responders.”

The current fire danger rating in Cascade County is now at high. For additional fire Information, please go to www.mtfireinfo.org.